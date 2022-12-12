DFI.Money 24-Hour Volume Reaches $46.41 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $52.89 million and $46.41 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DFI.Money token can now be purchased for $1,370.33 or 0.08052230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $893.09 or 0.05249737 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00507467 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,115.14 or 0.30067656 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money’s genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

