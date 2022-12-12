dForce USD Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,707.53 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $205.99 million and $7,707.53 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00005883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00442459 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00034367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021672 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001186 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000303 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000429 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02144081 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $7,630.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

