DigiByte Market Capitalization Tops $123.00 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $123.00 million and $2.09 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,146.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000524 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00447791 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021700 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.33 or 0.00876689 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002115 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00107196 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.00616438 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005854 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00270712 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,866,769,169 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
