Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DNOPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dino Polska from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised Dino Polska from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNOPY remained flat at $42.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452. Dino Polska has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

