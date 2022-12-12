Docebo (TSE:DCBO) PT Raised to C$66.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$75.17.

TSE DCBO traded up C$0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$44.87. 18,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,575. Docebo has a 1-year low of C$31.66 and a 1-year high of C$89.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.44.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

