Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$93.00 at Desjardins

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLMAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DLMAF stock opened at $61.39 on Thursday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $45.95 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.12.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

