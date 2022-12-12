Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$92.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOL. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$76.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.45.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL opened at C$82.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.97. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$58.32 and a 52 week high of C$85.88.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.82, for a total value of C$159,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$798,200. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $792,488.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

