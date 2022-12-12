Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on D. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

