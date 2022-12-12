Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Lowered to $30.00 at JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Domo Trading Up 17.9 %

DOMO opened at $17.56 on Friday. Domo has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $601.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $644,141.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $95,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $644,141.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,315 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Domo by 713.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 90.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Domo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Domo by 12.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading

