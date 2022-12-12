Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 6,725 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:EW traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,783,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,270. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.20.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.