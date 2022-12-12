Dream Unlimited Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Dream Unlimited Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE DRM opened at C$28.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of C$22.01 and a 52 week high of C$50.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRM shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

