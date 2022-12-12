DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DTM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.14.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $56.30 on Thursday. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in DT Midstream by 1,450,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DT Midstream by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

