DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 30th

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.
Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (DTF)
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.