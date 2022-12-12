DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,000 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the November 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

DURECT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX remained flat at $3.64 during midday trading on Monday. 1,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,936. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.27. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Institutional Trading of DURECT

DURECT Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,213,348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Dalton Investments LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 387,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,070,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 310,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

