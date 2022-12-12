DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,000 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the November 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ DRRX remained flat at $3.64 during midday trading on Monday. 1,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,936. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.27. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
