Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Up 7.3%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 10,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 218,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DYN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $597.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $2,439,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,602.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $2,439,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,602.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $189,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,809.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 279,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 184,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

