Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 95,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $105.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

