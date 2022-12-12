Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $330.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $675.21. The company has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.96.

About Adobe

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

