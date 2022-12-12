Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 34,220.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,665 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS:SMMD opened at $54.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.