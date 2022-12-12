Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $17.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.3% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $395.01 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.31.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

