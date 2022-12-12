Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $79.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

