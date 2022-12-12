Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Braze accounts for 1.1% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 298,790 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $35,125,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $29,257,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $26.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $82.29.

Insider Activity

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 17,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $578,401.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 17,062 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $578,401.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,378.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRZE. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

