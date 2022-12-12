Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.60.

NYSE ACN opened at $288.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $181.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.37. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

