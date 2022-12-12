Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 357,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,261,000 after purchasing an additional 65,798 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $257.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $270.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.47 and its 200 day moving average is $235.09. The company has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,053 shares of company stock worth $9,053,201. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.