Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.11.

Several brokerages have commented on EXP. Stephens upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,672,000 after buying an additional 119,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,485,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 578,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP opened at $137.12 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $605.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.60 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

