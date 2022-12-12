Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, an increase of 557.5% from the November 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.78. 389,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,350. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $13.30.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
