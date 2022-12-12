Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, an increase of 557.5% from the November 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.78. 389,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,350. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $13.30.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 68,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

