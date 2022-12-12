eCash (XEC) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. eCash has a market capitalization of $555.48 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,176.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00618361 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00269952 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00050820 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000678 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,250,485,923,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,250,529,673,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
