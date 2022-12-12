Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the November 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ECAOF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 34,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,906. Eco has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

