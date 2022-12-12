eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.50. eHealth has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $27.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Insider Activity

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.73 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 31.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. Analysts forecast that eHealth will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $246,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,826.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in eHealth by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 598,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 154,936 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in eHealth by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,652,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in eHealth by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 199,810 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.