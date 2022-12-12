Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani Sells 3,975 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,765,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Elastic stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.17. 1,275,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $127.30.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Elastic to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
