Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani Sells 3,975 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,765,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elastic stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.17. 1,275,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $127.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Elastic by 94.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 79.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Elastic to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

