ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $64.47 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001893 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $64.47 million and approximately $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012270 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00044634 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00020919 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00238497 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32232666 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.