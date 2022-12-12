EMCORE (EMKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th.

NASDAQ EMKR traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.25. 14,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.31. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $7.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in EMCORE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EMKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

