Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,900 shares, a growth of 294.5% from the November 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Enel Trading Up 0.9 %

Enel stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.47. 748,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,135. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. Enel has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enel from €9.75 ($10.26) to €8.50 ($8.95) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enel from €7.30 ($7.68) to €7.60 ($8.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Further Reading

