Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CFO Sells $86,222.50 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $86,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at $312,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kory James Wentworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Kory James Wentworth sold 2,910 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $52,962.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Kory James Wentworth sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $3,610.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 14.8 %

Entrada Therapeutics stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.24. 49,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $510.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.95. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $24.38.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRDA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

