Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 115,173 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $10.05.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Trading of Epiphany Technology Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPHY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 46.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

