Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

EQH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. Equitable has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,116.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,800. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Equitable by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after buying an additional 92,004 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 4.3% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,920,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,282,000 after buying an additional 409,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

