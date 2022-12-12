Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.61.

NYSE ETRN opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.92. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. The business had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

