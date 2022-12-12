ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 3.4% This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and $35.44 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012036 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00035988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00044980 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005777 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00020660 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00240704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0087313 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $52.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

