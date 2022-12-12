Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 463,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,777,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,568,000 after buying an additional 130,240 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

