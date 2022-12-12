Euler Price Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. Euler has a market capitalization of $41.54 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can currently be bought for $4.18 or 0.00024513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

