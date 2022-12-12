Euler Price Tops $4.32 on Exchanges (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Euler token can currently be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00025366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Euler has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a market capitalization of $42.90 million and $959,619.89 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $901.99 or 0.05295710 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00506686 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,112.32 or 0.30015126 BTC.

Euler Token Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

