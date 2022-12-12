Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Update

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Euroapi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Euroapi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EAPIF remained flat at 17.95 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 314. Euroapi has a 1-year low of 13.05 and a 1-year high of 23.40.

Euroapi Company Profile

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Paris, France.

