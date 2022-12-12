Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Up to $17.82

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $18.60. Euronav shares last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 19,106 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($25.47) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Euronav Stock Up 9.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.23.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Featured Stories

