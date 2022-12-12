Evercore ISI Increases Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $53.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $56.35. 36,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,416. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 143,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 266.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 141,086 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

