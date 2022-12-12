Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Short Interest Up 380.0% in November

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Everest Consolidator Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,108. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Get Everest Consolidator Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the wealth management industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.