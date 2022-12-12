Evmos Trading Down 27.8% This Week (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Evmos has a market cap of $122.92 million and $1.34 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Evmos has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $907.18 or 0.05329094 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00507542 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,119.76 or 0.30075248 BTC.

Evmos Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives."

