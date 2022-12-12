Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC cut shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €175.00 ($184.21) to €177.00 ($186.32) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.75.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

VWAGY stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.55. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

