ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 245,895 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2,455.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,911 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 245,895 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up 0.4% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Diamondback Energy worth $31,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of FANG stock opened at $129.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.41.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

