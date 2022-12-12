ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 88,400 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $20,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.2 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $170.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $234.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.99 and a 200-day moving average of $164.66.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

