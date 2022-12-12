ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1,293.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,739 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.84.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $132.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average of $119.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

