ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 151,324 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 320.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,324 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Okta worth $17,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,273,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,348,000 after buying an additional 89,070 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 26.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,697,000 after buying an additional 248,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 134.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after buying an additional 618,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,397 shares of company stock worth $3,335,803. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Okta to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.59.

OKTA stock opened at $64.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $234.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

